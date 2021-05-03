This family-sized and highly-rated 8-qt. stainless steel air fryer is 50% off for today only at $60

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer in stainless steel for *$59.99 shipped*. Also matched direct. Regularly up to $120, this Best Buy exclusive is now 50% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. It is also now at the lowest price we can find for a family-sized 8-quart air fryer from a brand you can trust. More than enough space for a whole family’s meal, it can accomodate up to 6.6-pounds of food at a time with a dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray for simple clean-ups. An adjustable thermostat, touchscreen controls, digital display, and a stainless steel housing make this an attractive solution for the counter top. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.



