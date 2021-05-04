Amazon’s Star Wars Gold Box takes up to 46% off new Citizen watches, Hasbro figures, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is getting in on the May the 4th fanfare with the launch of an up to *46% off* Star Wars sale. With notable price cuts on collectibles, home goods, apparel, and much more, prices start at *$6 with free shipping* available for Prime members or in orders over $25.



Our top picks are Citizen’s brand-new Retro Star Wars Watches, which start at *$217.35 *for the Imperial Trench Run model. Also available in a Rebel Pilot style for* $230.44*. Down from the up to $375 going rates, these watches were just unveiled last week and are already seeing up to 42% discounts for the very first time. Sporting retro designs with stainless steel accenting, these Citizen watches are packed with Star Wars details so you can rep some style from either the Rebellion or Galactic Empire. Head below for all of the the other Star Wars Day deals at Amazon.



more…