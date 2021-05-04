Instant Pot’s Baby Yoda 6-qt. Multi Cooker drops to $60 for Star Wars Day (Reg. $100)

Happy Star Wars Day folks! Willams Sonoma is now offering the Baby Yoda 6-quart Star Wars Instant Pot Duo Multi Cooker for *$59.98* with free in-store pickup or contactless curbside pickup. Regularly $100 like it still fetches at Amazon (although we could see a price match at some point today), this is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The standard silver model, which is identical to this one without the Star Wars iconography, sells for $89 at Amazon right now. While it does feature an adorable Baby Yoda design, this is the same Instant Pot multi cooker you know and love with 13 smart programs for a wide range of 1-touch meal presets. A stainless inner pot is joined by the included stainless steel steam rack and condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers. More details below.



more…