SMS Malware that Imitates COVID Registration App Targets Indian Users

Security researchers have discovered a new piece of malware said to be targeting Android users in India by impersonating the COVID-19 free vaccine registration application. Dubbed SMS Worm, it encourages users to download a fake vaccine registration app, spreads through text messages and steals sensitive information. Lukas Stefanko, a malware researcher, first identified the SMS Worm on Twitter, claiming that the latest Android malware is targeted at Indian users, specifically. He also included screenshots of the malware spreading via text messages. The fake free vaccine registration app appears on the phone as the Vaccine Register app and demands access to personal information once users download it using the link provided in the message. Cyble, a risk intelligence company based in Australia, has also disclosed how the SMS Worm malware works. When downloaded, the malware performs a variety o...