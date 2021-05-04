Creative SXFI CARRIER is a premium Dolby Atmos Speaker System soundbar

Watching television is massively popular these days. Why? Well, not only are there some great shows on cable and streaming services, but because of the global pandemic, many of us have been quarantining for a very long time. And so, there isn't much to do other than consume media from home. If you are using the speakers that are built into your TV, however, you really aren't experiencing television the proper way. These integrated speakers often sound tinny and are poor quality. You should instead be using an external speaker system, such as a soundbar. Today, Creative officially launches its… [Continue Reading]