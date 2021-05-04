OnePlus 9/Pro go on sale for the first time from $700 + up to 40% off official accessories

While there are plenty of offers live right now on the collectible side of things for May the 4th, OnePlus is now getting in on the action with a sale on its new 9 series handsets. Right now, you can score the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro Smartphone for *$1,026.24*, as well as the standard OnePlus 9 for *$699.84*. Down from the respective $1,069 and $729 going rates, these are the very first price cuts to date and a rare chance to score the latest OnePlus offerings without paying full price. On top of the cash discounts, both come bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z, as well.



The latest OnePlus 9 series smartphones arrive with an up to 6.7-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates. Both powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, each of the smartphones are backed by rear camera arrays developed with the help of Hasselblad. OnePlus 9 rocks a 50MP 3-camera setup, while the 9 Pro steps up to a 5-sensor array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



