Amazon’s shelf/closet brackets have built-in hooks, now $2.50 each (Save 36%)

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Amazon Basics Large Shelf/Closet Brackets for *$10.14 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the amount these have been averaging over the last six months and marks some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. Want to more easily add some storage to a closet, office, or somewhere else? If so, Amazon has you covered with these affordable and resilient brackets. They’re ready to uphold a shelf and each unit features built-in hooks for easily storing a bunch more gear. Once mounted every bracket will offer a 25-pound weight capacity. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



more…