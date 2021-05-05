Ethereum price rockets past $4534 as founder Vitalik Buterin becomes a billionaire

Ethereum price rockets past $4534 as founder Vitalik Buterin becomes a billionaire

New Zealand Herald

Published

The price of Ethereum is skyrocketing, pushed by the growing NFT craze and as it gains recognition from major financial institutions.The price of Ethereum has rocketed past $4534 for the first time as momentum for the cryptocurrency...

Full Article