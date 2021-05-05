Dell issues critical security update to patch serious driver flaws on hundreds of millions of systems

Dell has patched a recently discovered series of security flaws in a driver installed on hundreds of millions of computers. Tracked as CVE-2021-21551, no fewer than five high severity vulnerabilities were found to exist in Dell's dbutil_2_3.sys firmware update driver since 2009. The flawed DBUtil driver is installed on consumer and enterprise desktops, laptop and tablets around the world. If exploited, the vulnerabilities could be used to "escalate privileges from a non-administrator user to kernel mode privileges". The problem only affected Windows systems, not those running Linux. See also: How to bypass 'Windows protected your PC' message in Windows 10… [Continue Reading]