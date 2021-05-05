Windows Defender bug creating thousands of files on Windows 10 systems

If you’ve found your system running unexpectedly short of storage space over the past couple of days, then Windows Defender could be to blame. Some users report that the bug has led to hundreds of thousands and even millions of files being generated by the security software, taking up gigabytes of storage space. The problem affects systems that use Windows Defender as the default security solution and appears to be caused by engine version 18100.5. The problem has reportedly been addressed in 18100.6 and you can check to see which version of Defender you’re running by going to Settings >… [Continue Reading]