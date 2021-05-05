How to make an old PC useful for someone else | Ask an expert

Q: I need to set up an elderly relative with a computer for times when a smartphone doesn’t cut it—printing information from websites and documents, mainly. I’ve got an old machine from 2007 that still works, and it’ll have to do since I’ve been ordered not to spend “any money whatsoever” on this project. Got any tips on making this machine semi-pleasant to use? I’m willing to spend a little on hardware upgrades and lie about it later.



A: You shouldn’t need to drop much cash on that machine to make it tolerable by modern standards. Despite the age of that dual-core processor and low-end discrete graphics card, the combo can handle web browsing (including streaming video) and printing just fine. You also have 4GB RAM, which is a sufficient amount for light computer tasks. The one hardware update I recommend is replacing the hard-disk drive with an SSD—a solid-state drive will make the computer feel much newer and snappier. These days, a name-brand 256GB SSD like the Samsung 870 EVO costs $40, which should be enough space for your relative’s needs. (You can find more recommendations in our list of the best SSDs.)



To read this article in full, please click here