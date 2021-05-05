LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

BuyDig is now offering the 48-inch 2020 LG CX 4K Smart OLED TV for *$1,397 shipped* with a *$120 *Visa gift card attached. Regularly $1,500 and currently on sale for $1397 at Amazon (without the gift card), today’s deal shaves $223 off with the included Visa credit (can be used just about anywhere) and is the best value we can find. Costco has this model on sale for $1,350 right now, and while that’s less out of pocket and a solid price drop, it’s not quite as good of a value as the Visa gift card bundle. This is a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with HDR, NVIDIA G-SYNC for gaming, AirPlay 2/Apple HomeKit support, and is ready for voice commands via Assistant or Alexa through compatible devices. Alongside direct access to thousands of apps and all of the best streaming services, it also includes four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



more…