Nautica’s Stock Up for Summer Event offers 40-70% off sitewide + swim deals from $20

The Nautica Stock Up for Summer Event offers deals from* $20*. Prices are as marked. Plus, Nautica is offering *40 to 70% off *sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for this season is the men’s 9-inch Deck Shorts that are currently marked down to* $20* and originally were priced at $55. These shorts are great for everyday wear and they’re available in two color options. The 9-inch length is timeless to wear for years to come and they have large pockets to store essentials such as your wallet. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Nautica customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals toady.



more…