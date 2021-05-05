Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster adds hands-free Alexa to your TV + soundbar at 2021 low of $20

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Blaster for *$19.99 Prime shipped*. Free shipping is also available on orders over $25. Usually selling for $35, today’s savings are among the biggest we’ve tracked to match the 2021 low price. The Fire TV Blaster is meant to add hands-free Alexa voice control to your TV, including power, channel switching, volume control, and more. It doesn’t contain a microphone itself, so you’ll need to pair it with any of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming device like the Fire Stick Lite or 4K, and an Echo Dot or Show. Unlike the existing Alexa voice remote, this companion piece is designed for seamless connection between other devices, so you can operate your entire TV and soundbar hands-free, rather than just scrolling and searching. Rated 3.8/5 stars, and you can get a closer look right here. Head below for more.



more…