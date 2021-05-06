Millions of Internet Users in the U.K. May Be Using Old, Unsecure Routers

According to Which?, millions of people might be using outdated routers, putting them at risk of being hacked. The consumer watchdog examined 13 models offered to customers by internet service providers such as EE, Sky, and Virgin Media, and discovered that more than two-thirds had flaws. It is estimated that approximately six million people have devices that are not updated since 2018 or earlier. As a result, the devices did not receive the critical security updates available in the latest firmware. The lab tests revealed the following problems: - Weak default passwords that bad actors could hack were found on most of the router's settings. - Lack of routers firmware updates, important for performance and security. - EE's Brightbox 2 has a network vulnerability that could enable a hacker to...