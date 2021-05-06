Microsoft Silently Replaces Windows 95 Icons in Windows 10 with Modern Designs

Microsoft is working on a massive visual refresh for Windows 10, and according to people familiar with the matter, this overhaul is projected to go live as part of the 21H2 feature update due in the fall. While the next Windows 10 feature update, known as version 21H1, is just around the corner, Microsoft needs a little bit more time to finalize the modern treatment for its operating system, so the fall update is likely to introduce changes that would completely modernize Windows 10 from one end to another. One of the areas that Microsoft has been silently working on lately appears to be icons. As spotted by WL, Microsoft has recently replaced the Windows 95 icons still part of Windows 10 with a set of modern designs that would finally leave behind the ancient operating system. Users have been complaining for many years that parts of Windows 10 are...