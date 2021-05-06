Get 'LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies, 2nd Edition' ($16 value) FREE for a limited time

Look at your LinkedIn profile: you know it could be a little better. Too many LinkedIn users are just posting a basic resume and hoping for the offers to come flooding in, missing out on the incredible opportunity the platform offers to properly showcase their talents, products, and services to 610 million professionals in over 200 countries. LinkedIn is way more than a resume tool -- to display your professional past and present -- it’s also your career future and personal brand. Used to its fullest extent, it helps you demonstrate the unique value and culture you provide, the skills and aspirations… [Continue Reading]