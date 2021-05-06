Golf Apparel Shop takes extra 15-20% off PGA Tour, Jack Nicklaus, more from $14

Golf Apparel Shop takes takes an* extra 15% off *with promo code* EXTRA15* at checkout and *20% off *Mother’s Day styles. Find great deals on Jack Nicklaus, PGA Tour, Callaway, Ben Hogan, Original Penguin, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Are you ready for golf season? A notable deal from this sale is the PGA Tour Flat Front Golf Shorts for men that are currently marked down to *$38*. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $60. This style has UPF sun protection, it’s stretch-infused, lightweight, and stretch fabric makes it easy to swing. It also has an expandable waist-band for added comfort and as well as moisture-wicking properties to keep you breathable throughout the game. Plus, you can choose from six versatile color options and with 110 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you can shop the entire sale here.



