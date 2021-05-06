Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch with 14-day battery life hits one of its best prices at $80

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker Smartwatch for *$79.99 shipped* in Midnight Black or Sage Green when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by $5. While some smartwatches can be a bit thick or heavy, this model is ultra-lightweight at just 19.5g and quite thin at 8.95mm thick. Even though it’s a fraction of what the Apple Watch Series 6 weighs, this wrist-based wearable isn’t light on features at all. You’ll enjoy a 14-day battery life, Sp02 and stress level measurement, both heart rate and sleep quality monitoring, and built-in Alexa. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



