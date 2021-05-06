Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Brushless Chainsaw for *$169.99 shipped*. Normally around $200, and going for $219 at Home Depot right now, today’s deal marks one of the first major price drops that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This electric chainsaw has some unique features that gas-powered alternatives just can’t match up to. The electric start means that there’s no starter rope, spark plug, carburetor, or other similar functions to get in the way, just click a button and you’re ready to go. Plus, the 12-inch bar and chain have low kickback for easy use by homeowners. The brushless motor is also an upgrade here, delivering more torque, a quiet operation, as well as a longer lifespan than brush motors usually offer. Ratings are still rolling in here, but Greenworks is well-reviewed overall.



Head below for more deals on TP-Link Wi-Fi smart bulbs, other Greenworks electric lawn tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.



more…