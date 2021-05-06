Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21376 with a new font for better scaling

We usually see new Windows 10 builds for the Dev Channel arriving on a Wednesday, but this week the latest Insider build has slipped a day, but it’s worth the wait. Build 21376 comes with an updated UI font, and other cosmetic tweaks. The updated font, Segoe UI Variable, includes an optical axis that lets font outlines scale seamlessly from small to larger display sizes. This also means better legibility at small sizes. Microsoft explains: Historically, fonts for printing small text were designed differently than fonts designed for large display text. Segoe UI was originally designed to work at 9pt, which… [Continue Reading]