Satechi’s $80 Quatro Power Bank can refuel 4 devices at once (Save 20%), more from $30

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers Prime members its Quatro Wireless Power Bank for *$79.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and is the second-best price of the year. Living up to its name, Satechi’s latest power bank delivers four different ways to refuel all of the gear in your kit. There’s an integrated Apple Watch charging puck up top alongside a 5W Qi pad. Its 10000mAh battery can quickly top off devices with an 18W USB-C port and USB-A slot to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.



