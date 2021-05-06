DEWALTâ€™s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac drops to $79 at Loweâ€™s (Reg. $99)

Loweâ€™s is offering the DEWALT 9-Gallon Corded Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for *$79 shipped*. Down from its $103 going rate at Home Depot and $99 at Loweâ€™s, todayâ€™s deal is one of the best prices that weâ€™ve tracked. This 9-gallon wet/dry vacuum is designed to handle any mess you could throw at it. This means it can clean up fine dust, dry debris, or even wet materials at the same time. Thereâ€™s a 20-foot power cord so you can reach all around without having to change where itâ€™s plugged in. Plus, the swiveling casters make it even easier to clean up after a long day of work. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



