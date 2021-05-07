Tested: How fast Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip for PCs is

HP’s Elite Folio is the first laptop we’ve seen to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Arm chip, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. Yes, the Gen 2—supposedly a faster, more powerful upgrade to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx. Is it? We tested the HP Elite Folio and the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip to find out just how fast it is.



This isn’t a formal review. What we did was to take HP’s elegant, vegan-leather-wrapped tablet and run a few early tests on it, to draw some immediate comparisons to previous reviews. While we typically run benchmarks several times to determine the average performance, in this case we’ve run our benchmark suite just twice—enough to ensure our results are accurate, however.



