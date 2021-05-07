Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Air Vent Car Mount $11 (Save 35%), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount for *$11.04 with free shipping* for Prime members or in order over $25. Normally fetching $17, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention, 35% off, and the best price of the year. With an adjustable design that’ll hold a variety of smartphones ranging from the compact iPhone 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max and everything in-between, Aukey’s mount makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Its compact form-factor clips right onto your air vent and features a rotating mount for getting the perfect angle. As a #1 best-seller, over 9,600 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at* $11*

· ESR iPhone 12/12 Pro Tempered-Glass Screen Protector:* $9* (Reg. $12) | Amazon

· UGREEN HiTune T2 Wireless Earbuds: *$25* (Reg. $36) | Amazon

· IEsafy 26800mAh Solar Power Bank: *$31* (Reg. $41) | Amazon

· Satechi’s *$80* Quatro Power Bank can refuel 4 devices at once (Save 20%), more from *$30*

· UGREEN 65W 4-Port USB-C Charger: *$36 *(Reg. $50) | Amazon

· RAVPower 15000mAh Power Bank: *$15* (Reg. $33) | Amazon

· Save up to *54%* on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at *$20*



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Neewer Smartphone Video Rig: *$12* (Reg. $22) | Amazon



· w/ code *46URG521*



· Apple Watch Series 6 now up to *$100 off *with rare savings on Nike+, Cellular, more

· UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable: *$11* (Reg. $13) | Amazon

· Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank: *$39* (Reg. $46) | Amazon

· Licheers Foldable Phone Holder: *$6* (Reg. $11) | Amazon

· ADDTOP 25000mAh Solar Charger: *$36* (Reg. $55) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· Aukey True Wireless Earbuds: *$28 *(Reg. $40) | Amazon

· Samsung Galaxy SmartTag gets Android owners in on the AirTags action at* $24 *(Save 20%)

· Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger: *$13* (Reg. $20) | Amazon



more…