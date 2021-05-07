LEGO Batman Tumbler reportedly in the works – here’s everything we know so far

Every year, the LEGO Group has been heading into the holiday season with the launch of a collectible Batman creation ranging from models of the hero’s classic vehicles to detailed recreations of iconic locations throughout Gotham City. With reports starting to come out surrounding the summer LEGO set lineup and beyond, it’s looking like 2021 will see the debut of a refreshed Batman Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy. Head below for everything we know so far and what you can expect from the upcoming set.



more…