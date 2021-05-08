Bye bye, Windows 95! Windows 10 Sun Valley update brings a host of new icons

There is a lot to look forward to in the future of Windows 10, and the not-too-distant Sun Valley update is an excellent case in point. With the Sun Valley redesign, Microsoft is giving the operating system a much-needed visual overhaul. We already know about changes to the general look, new menu design, and even a new default font, but icons are also getting a big refresh -- including plenty of old favorites that have not changed since the days of Windows 95. See also: You can now find out which devices are using a particular driver in Windows 10… [Continue Reading]