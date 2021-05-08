Comment: What’s the best email app for the Mac (Updated for 2021)

Despite all the new messaging services, project management tools, and chat-based ecosystems, email remains essential. Signing into iCloud (and email) is one of my first tasks when setting up a new Mac. Signing up for almost any service on the Internet requires an email address, so it’s a universal digital identifier. Even with the popularity of web-based services like Gmail, many still prefer a desktop app to pull in multiple email addresses, use desktop plugins, and have a more native Mac experience. So what’s the best email app for the Mac?



