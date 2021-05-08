Amazon’s #1 new release rechargeable mosquito repeller hits new low at $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller for *$29.99 shipped* in both colors. Down 25% from its $40 going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked in both colors at Amazon. This repellent system creates a “20-foot mosquito protection zone” to keep your outdoor space free of those pesky biters this spring. There’s only one button to hit here, making it quite simple to use. It’ll last for around 5.5-hours on a single charge, which is more than enough to provide protection for evening BBQs with the family. Plus, once it dies, just plug it back in and recharge it for another several hours of usage. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.



