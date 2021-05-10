Sony’s 2021 4K Ultra HD 75-inch Smart Google TV with AirPlay 2 drops to $1,350 (Reg. $1,800)

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV *$1,349.99 shipped* after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $1,800, this one is currently on sale for $1,400 at Best Buy and is now up to $450 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This 2021 model Google TV brings all of the best apps and streaming services directly to its 75-inch 4K panel with HDR 10, AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, and “X-REALITY PRO” for upscaling HD content. Alongside the voice remote and built-in Google Assistant for barking orders at your new display, this wall mount-compatible model also features four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



