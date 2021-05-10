Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 HDD takes a load off your desktop at $170 (2021 low)

B&H Photo is offering Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for *$169.99 shipped*. Selling for $215 on Amazon, today’s discount matches the best price of the year and falls just $10 shy of the all-time low. Designed to take the stress off you and your everyday desktop, this Expansion HDD instantly adds 10TB of storage to protect your files and media, while taking a load off your computer’s internal drive. It packs four USB 3.0 ports and requires no additional software or set-up – just plug in and let the spring cleaning commence. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more options.



more…