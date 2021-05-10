Save $70 on this highly-rated 50-pint dehumidifier for the summer at $150 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier for *$149.99 shipped*. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $220, this is $70 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for keeping mold and mildew growth at bay in the basement, it will also help to keep the air in your home from getting too sticky and moist this summer when it really heats up outside. Features include an LED display, an adjustable humidistat, and a 1.6-gallon water tank to back it all up. This model can remove up to 50-pints of moisture per day using the built-in tank, but there is also a drainage hose connection for folks looking to run it constantly. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.



