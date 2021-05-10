Enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning with Amazon’s single-serve brewer at $35.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Single Serve Capsule Coffee Maker for *$35.50 shipped*. Down from its $50 to $58 normal going rate, this is just $1.50 above our last mention in January and is the best available. Offering compatibility with Keurig’s K-Cups, this is one of the most affordable ways to brew coffee in the mornings. You’ll find the ability to brew either 8- or 10-ounce cups as well as a removable capsule holder, drip tray, and water tank. There’s even an auto-shut-off feature for safety. Rated 3.8/5 stars.



more…