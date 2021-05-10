Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub adds voice commands to your existing opener at just $20

Amazon is offering the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for *$19.99 Prime shipped*. Normally $30, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in months, with our last mention being $17 back during Prime Day 2020. Whether you’re looking to leverage Amazon’s in-garage delivery or the company’s latest in-garage grocery service, this hub handles both with ease. Plus, it adds smartphone control and smart home automation into the mix, tieing into Alexa or IFTTT for voice commands and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. *Note*: Right now shipping is delayed by two to four weeks, though ordering now guarantees the discounted price.



