The operator of a major U.S. fuel pipeline (Colonial Pipeline), that was recently hit by a cyberattack, stated on Monday that it expects services to be mostly restored by the end of the week. FBI and administration officials managed to identify the perpetrators as a gang of criminal hackers. Colonial Pipeline, which transports about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, shut down operations last week after discovering a ransomware attack that had affected some of its systems. On Monday, U.S. officials sought to allay concerns of price spikes or economic damage by highlighting that the fuel supply has not been disrupted so far. Moreover, the company was working to substantially restore operational service. Nonetheless, the attack highlighted the vulnerability of the country's energy sector and other criti...Full Article
FBI Blames DarkSide on Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US says 'Russia-based' group DarkSide behind pipeline hack
Energy Daily
Washington (AFP) May 10, 2021
President Joe Biden said Monday that a Russia-based group was behind the ransomware attack..
-
The hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack said they didn't mean to cause problems and will 'introduce moderation' in future targets
Business Insider
-
Colonial, the largest network of pipelines in the US has had to suspend activity due to a cyber attack, of an unknown author, the...
Upworthy
-
Pipeline officials hope most service will be back by weekend
SeattlePI.com
-
Pipeline officials hope most service will be back by weekend
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
Biden Says Russia Has ‘Some Responsibility’ In Pipeline Ransomware Attack
Eurasia Review
(RFE/RL) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said May 10 that Russia has “some responsibility” to address a ransomware attack that has..
-
FBI Confirms DarkSide as Colonial Pipeline Hacker
NYTimes.com
-
EXPLAINER: Why the Colonial Pipeline hack matters
SeattlePI.com
-
EXPLAINER: Why the Colonial Pipeline hack matters
SeattlePI.com
-
Colonial Pipeline To Restore Service This Week
Newsy