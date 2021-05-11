FBI Blames DarkSide on Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack

The operator of a major U.S. fuel pipeline (Colonial Pipeline), that was recently hit by a cyberattack, stated on Monday that it expects services to be mostly restored by the end of the week. FBI and administration officials managed to identify the perpetrators as a gang of criminal hackers. Colonial Pipeline, which transports about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, shut down operations last week after discovering a ransomware attack that had affected some of its systems. On Monday, U.S. officials sought to allay concerns of price spikes or economic damage by highlighting that the fuel supply has not been disrupted so far. Moreover, the company was working to substantially restore operational service. Nonetheless, the attack highlighted the vulnerability of the country's energy sector and other criti...