Dell Launches an All-New Premier Wireless ANC Headset

The battle in the headphones market is getting a lot more interesting, though these days, it looks like more and more companies are focusing all their efforts in a completely new direction. Microsoft, for example, recently announced an upgrade to the Surface Headphones 2 specifically aimed at business customers, all in an attempt to make it easier to connect to services like Microsoft Teams, which have all become a must-have during these crazy times when remote working is such a common thing. Called Surface Headphones 2+, the new model is optimized for Microsoft Teams, coming with several worthy upgrades for business users. And now Dell is following in on Microsoft’s footsteps with a similar announcement, as the company has taken the wraps off the all-new Premier Wireless ANC Headset WL7022. To go on sale in June Connecting to PCs via USB or wirelessly using Bluetooth, the new Dell headset is obviously certified for Microsoft Teams, allowing for...