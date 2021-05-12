Novation’s Launchpad Pro MK3 grid controller for Logic Pro/Live now $50 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Novation Launchpad Pro MK3 music production controller for *$299.99 shipped*. Matched at Sweetwater. Regularly $350, this is a solid $50 price drop, the first deal since January, and the best price we can find. This is the flagship Launchpad from Novation that is now ready for your Logic Pro Live Loops or Ableton Live setup. This one sports 64 RGB pads for triggering loops and collections of audio as well as a 32-step sequencer and a nice little chord mode for compositional tasks and the like. You can get a much better idea of what to expect in our ongoing Live Loops Launchpad diary right here and learn how to customize your new grid controller here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



