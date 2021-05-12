How Safe is Your Router Anyhow?

Mathy Vanhoef, a Belgian researcher discovered several vulnerabilities in the Wi-Fi standard. Some of these flaws date back to 1997 and affects Wireless Routers used in the last 24 years. Vanhoef is a computer security postdoctoral researcher at New York University Abu Dhabi, and he published on Tuesday a study named "Fragment and Forge: Breaking Wi-Fi Through Frame Aggregation and Fragmentation." Frag Attacks allow an attacker within a device's Wi-Fi radio range to collect information about the owner and run malicious code on the device. Bad actors can use a computer, smartphone, or any other device that is able to connect to a wireless network to hack the Wi-Fi. All Wi-Fi devices from WEP to WPA3 are affected Since the invention of wireless networking in 1997, a dozen vulnerabilities have been discovered that affect all Wi-Fi security protocols, from WEP to WPA3. ...