Enjoy a cup of pour-over coffee with Amazon’s #1 best-selling filter at just $5 (66% off)

Thalestris Co. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Willow & Everett Reusable Pour Over Coffee Filter for *$4.99 Prime shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $15 normal price and current $10 sale, today’s deal saves 66% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who enjoys a fresh cup of coffee in the morning but is trying to cut down on single-use items in your home, this is a must-have accessory. It fits most carafes including 6-, 8-, and 10-cup brewers and removes the need for having paper filters around. It’s easy to clean and features a fairly small footprint, making it easy to store. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.



