Highly-rated Hey Play! Mini Tabletop Pool Set now under $17 Prime shipped (Nearly 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Hey Play! Mini Tabletop Pool Set for *$16.86 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart where it regular fetches as much as $40 or more. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, about 25% off the most recent regular price there, and the best we can find. This one sells for $25.50 at Home Depot. Measuring out at 20-inches long, this mini tabletop set is made with “wood and the same green felt that covers regulation sized billiards tables.” The set includes the triangle rack, table brush, pool stick chalk, two 18.75-inch pool cues and sixteen 1-inch diameter pool balls. This Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,700 customers. More details below.



