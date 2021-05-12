RYOBI’s 6-tool combo kit gets you started on DIY projects for $100 off, now $221

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-tool Combo Kit for *$220.97 shipped*. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. With this kit, you’ll get everything needed to jumpstart your spring and summer DIY projects including a drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, oscillating multi-tool, work light, two batteries, a charger, as well as a 60-piece drill bit kit. I picked up a very similar setup when I bought my house last year and have to say, the tools have yet to let me down. I’ve even grabbed a few more ONE+ 18V tools to further expand my own kit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



