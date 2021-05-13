Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12: Price in India, specs comparison

Asus Zenfone 8 vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Mi 11 Ultra vs iPhone 12: Price in India, specs comparison

BGR India

Published

Asus Zenfone 8, the Taiwanese tech company’s latest flagship smartphone just made its global appearance on May 12. The new Asus Zenfone bags a bunch of power-packed features including the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, 120Hz display, and OIS-enabled optics with HyperSteady feature. While the phone promises top-notch performance (at least on paper), Asus […]

Full Article