Linux Kernel 5.13 RC Released with Apple Silicon Support

Ever since Apple officially announced Apple Silicon the last fall, developers have been in a rush to add support for the new custom-built ARM chip, all in an attempt to make sure their software takes full advantage of the performance boost offered by the new hardware. Starting this week, Linux users can also run their favorite operating system on Apple Silicon, as the latest Linux kernel 5.13 RC introduces support for the M1 chip. In other words, Linux on Apple Silicon now benefits from the same performance boost like any other native solution, though for the time being, certain drivers still need to be further polished, including for graphics. Hardware accelerated video isn’t yet supported, but keep in mind this is just an RC version of the Linux kernel, so further improvements should land rather sooner than later. The Apple Silicon performance boost Apple has been braggin...