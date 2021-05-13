Prev-gen Apple TV 4K drops to best price of the year from $149 (Save $30)

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for *$149 shipped*. Usually fetching $179, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking the lowest price of the year. Step up to the 64GB model for *$169*, down from $199. While not the new steaming media player with a refreshed Siri Remote that was unveiled last month, the previous-generation Apple TV 4K still upgrades your TV with Ultra HD content with support for HDR. Alongside being able to act as a hub for extending your HomeKit setup, there’s integrated Siri control which can be accessed from the voice-enabled remote. Perfect for enjoying movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more for those in the Apple ecosystem. Head below for more.



