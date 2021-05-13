Precision BioSciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its first quarter.



The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.



The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.



The genome editing company posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.8 million.



Precision BioSciences shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.



