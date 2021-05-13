Apple's Find My Network used to monitor iOS and macOS devices, as well as more recently AirTags and other products, turns out to be a spying tool. Apple devices can be used to send data over the air from one location to another, such as a computer on the other side of the planet, without the need for any other network connection. This can be achieved using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) broadcasts and a microcontroller designed to act as a modem. Fabian Bräunlein, the co-founder of Positive Security, created a way to send a limited amount of arbitrary data to Apple's iCloud servers from devices without an internet connection. According to the researcher’s blog post dubbed ...Full Article
Apple’s Find My Network Function Is Faulty
