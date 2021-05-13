Wave Life Sciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) _ Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its first quarter.



The Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.



The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.



Wave Life Sciences shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 40% in the last 12 months.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WVE