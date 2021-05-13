Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red
Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors via the official PlayStation Blog. Set for release starting next month, the new Midnight Black DualSense is joined by a Cosmic Red take on the latest PlayStation 5 controller. The announcement comes alongside a new reveal trailer you’ll find below alongside more specific details on when and where to score one next month. Hit the jump for more details.
