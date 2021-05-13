Galactic Civilization IV Announced, Early Access Coming This Spring

Stardock, the studio behind the critically-acclaimed space 4X strategy franchise Galactic Civilizations, has just announced the fourth major installment in the series. Galactic Civilization IV is supposed to be bigger than any of the previous titles and promises to bring many new features to both newcomers and veterans of the series. “The focus in Galactic Civilizations IV is the player actually dealing with AI characters. In previous versions, the computer AI meant other civilizations. Now, every civilization is made up of hundreds of characters who have their own agendas. In 4X terms, it’s like dealing with Civs of Civs,” said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. Just like in the previous games, Galactic Civilizations IV puts players in the role of a powerful leader of a spacefaring civilization, as they are seeking out new start systems and discover the potential of the subspace realm. Since Galactic Civilizations IV is much bigger than the previous games, i...