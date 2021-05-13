Don't get fooled by this malware-ridden MSI Afterburner fake

PC enthusiasts adore MSI’s Afterburner utility, and it’s easy to see why. The free GPU monitoring tool can be used for everything from overclocking to checking your graphics card’s temperature to capturing gameplay footage, and better yet, it works with both Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon hardware—a versatile feature set unmatched by most rivals. But now bad actors are piggybacking on Afterburner’s popularity to potentially trick people into downloading malware, MSI warns.



To read this article in full, please click here